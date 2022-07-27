Tree falls, injures woman at Green Lake

SEATTLE — A woman was hurt after a tree fell on top of her at Green Lake in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 7300 block of West Green Lake Drive North, where a stretch of the road has been blocked off.

Several people were under the tree at the time, and one woman needed to be rescued.

Rescuers were able to pull the woman from underneath the tree.

Officials told KIRO 7 that she was badly injured in her midsection. She was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said they heard a loud creak right before the tree came crashing down.

When the tree hit the ground, witnesses said they felt its impact from far away.

“I was probably 50 feet away and there was a family right beneath it who luckily scattered except for (the) grandma, so I just made sure that she stayed still until the paramedics could come,” one witness said.

As scary as the incident was, witnesses said it could have been much worse because several other people, including kids, were also underneath the tree.

The incident happened only 100 feet from the lifeguard station.

©2022 Cox Media Group