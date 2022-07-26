1 Easy Way to Audition to Sing National Anthem at Kraken Games

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
musictimes.com
Motley Crue CAUGHT Using Backing Track for Drums Following Tommy Lee’s Injury?
Tommy Lee recovered from his rib injury months ago but fan-shot footage caught Motley Crue using baking track of the drums during one of their recent shows. According to Loudwire, the rock band performed in Kansas City on July 19 and one fan captured the moment when the drummer missed a few beats while playing "Looks That Kill."
NME
Eddie Vedder ejects fan from Pearl Jam gig for fighting: “No violence allowed”
A Pearl Jam fan was kicked out of the band’s Zurich gig by frontman Eddie Vedder for starting a fight with another attendee. The Seattle band were playing the Hallenstadion venue in the Swiss city as part of their UK and European tour. As reported by Rock Feed, during...
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
A Rock Star Wrote a Song For The Monkees That Sounds ‘Just Like’ The Mamas & the Papas
Many of The Monkees‘ songs were written by other rock stars. For example, a British singer gave a song to The Monkees that he felt sounded like The Mamas & the Papas. The star revealed what it was like for a band he liked so much to record his music.
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Macklemore Releases New Epic Single, Video “Chant”
Grammy Award-winning Seattle-based rapper, Macklemore, has released his latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Chant.”. Like many of Mack’s latest releases, the song builds to epic proportions, inspires, and even induces some goosebumps. Featured in the song is singer Tones And I, and in the...
Kerrang
Album review: Dune Rats - Real Rare Whale
‘Alright, time for some fun,’ declare Dune Rats on the opening track to their fourth studio album. They’re not wrong. Dune Rats (or 'The Dunies') are a band that prove music doesn’t have to be fuelled with rage and emotion. Whilst it’s great that more and more bands are exploring their political stances and unearthing their personal traumas through music, it almost seems we’re forgetting to have fun sometimes, and they're here to remind us that sometimes it’s okay to make music that is purely for the shits and giggles.
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Returns to Stage for First Concert Since Damaging Vocal Cords
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is finally back on stage after a vocal cord injury sidelined him for over a week. The band is currently touring in Europe following its headlining spot at Lollapalooza in Paris. And after canceling a list of shows, the Grammy-winning singer was feeling well enough to return to the microphone on Monday, July 25th for an Amsterdam event inside the Ziggo Dome.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Slash audition for a teenage rock band in new Capital One commercial
He might have paid his dues with rock legends Guns N’ Roses, but guitarist Slash remains humble. So humble, in fact, that he’s been spotted playing the iconic riff of Sweet Child O’ Mine while auditioning for a teenage rock band. Okay, it’s not an actual audition,...
New opera has soprano scaling the heights -- literally
Lauren Pearl is giving new meaning to the term high-flying soprano. Sure, her latest venture calls for her to sing up to a high C, but plenty of operatic heroines have to do that. What’s different in Pearl’s case is that she will be singing while scaling a 60-foot brick wall.
