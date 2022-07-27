ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Concert Band to host final performance of summer

By Aaron Xiong
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Concert Band will host its last concert of the summer on Wednesday.

Titled “Alexa, Directions to Riverside Park,” the event is free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at — you guessed it — Riverside Park.

La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

