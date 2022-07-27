La Crosse Concert Band to host final performance of summer

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Concert Band will host its last concert of the summer on Wednesday.

Titled “Alexa, Directions to Riverside Park,” the event is free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at — you guessed it — Riverside Park.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Three arrested, one with a handgun, following fight on La Crosse’s South Side

Saturday storms send trees through a La Crosse home’s roof

Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.