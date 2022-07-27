Police searching for missing Detroit man

Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a man who has been missing since last week.

David Woodger, 46, was last seen July 21 around 5:30 a.m. at his home in the 20400 block of Gardendale.

Woodger is described as 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

Editor's note: A previously version of this story had an incorrect time for when Woodger was last seen. That has since been corrected.

