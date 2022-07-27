ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling Glamorously Supports BJ Novak in Plunging Midi Dress & Sandals at ‘Vengeance’ Premiere

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling hit the red carpet in a sleek, classic look.

The actress attended the premiere of “Vengeance” in LA on Monday. The new thriller movie stars B.J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron, John Mayer, Issa Rae and more stars. Kaling supported her former “The Office” costar and ex-boyfriend Novak at the premiere. She wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline, thick straps and slit up the left leg. Kaling added silver drop earrings, rings and a sparkly bracelet to her ensemble.

Kaling at the premiere of ‘Vengeance’ on July 25. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall / Stringer

The “Mindy Project” star added a pair of black strappy heels to round off her look. She wore a pair of sandals with a toe strap and ankle strap with a thin stiletto heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Novak and Kaling at the premiere of ‘Vengeance’ on July 25. CREDIT: Robin L Marshall / Stringer

Novak wore a burgundy suit to the premiere. He paired a white button down under a double breasted jacket with a white pocket square. He finished off his outfit with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes with a square toe.

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

