Former Cuomo staffer Sidney Wolf killed after Lyft driver kicks him out on highway

A former staffer for disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed by a passing car after he was kicked out of a Lyft by an angry driver in the middle of a Delaware thoroughfare.

Sidney Wolf, 43, was fatally struck on Coastal Highway (Route 1) at about 1:44 a.m. Sunday when the driver stopped in the left lane and told Wolf and five of his friends to get out, according to the Delaware State Police.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” Cuomo tweeted about his former senior policy adviser. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.”

The driver of a Toyota Corolla behind the Lyft — which was possibly a Honda Pilot — switched lanes to avoid the stopped SUV and hit Wolf, who had just gotten out of the rear passenger side and was standing in the roadway.

The other five passengers were uninjured. The driver of the Toyota remained on the scene, but the Lyft driver fled and is still at large.

Wolf was a married father of two daughters who coached youth hockey.

The Lyft driver had picked up the six friends in Dewey Beach and was taking them to Bethany Beach when he “terminated the ride” after an unspecified argument. The crash happened south of Anchor Way, cops said.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our family,” Wolf’s family said in a statement to the station.

“The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process.”

Lyft told Fox it was cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.