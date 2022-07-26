ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California junior lifeguard saves pilot after plane crashes into ocean

By Shireen Khalil, News.com.au
 4 days ago

A group of junior lifeguards was in the middle of a competition when a small plane suddenly crashed into the ocean in California on Friday.

Video footage shows the dramatic moment the light aircraft slammed into the sea at Huntington Beach, leaving spectators and beachgoers in shock.

“It’s going in, it’s going in the water guys!” one man could be heard yelling in the footage.

Two young lifeguards could then be seen grabbing their boards and rushing to rescue the pilot.

“When he got on my board, he had a small cut on his head,” junior lifeguard Jake Shaffer told NBC4. “I kept asking him, ‘Hello, sir? Are you OK?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx9Hm_0gu0M6oH00
The small plane crashed into the ocean just off Huntington Beach on July 22, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mWJe_0gu0M6oH00
Junior lifeguard Jake Shaffer was in the middle of a competition when he jumped into action.

“He didn’t want to talk. He was sitting there frozen on the board.”

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship.

The plane crashed in between events with no one in the water at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsaJg_0gu0M6oH00
The pilot was rushed to the hospital with no serious injuries reported.

Spectators could be heard yelling in the footage as the plane was seen heading towards the water.

“I heard a thump and then I looked at the tent and I see all the kids turning and running,” Corinne Baginski, a mother of one of the contestants, told Associated Press.

The plane was towing a banner promoting a tequila brand.

