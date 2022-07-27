ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side

By Nancy Harty
 3 days ago
Eli's Cheesecake is a staple at Taste of Chicago. Photo credit Lisa Fielding/WBBM Newsradio

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.

President Marc Schulman says things were starting to get tight at the site, where they’ve been making Chicago-style cheesecake for 26 years.

After the start of the pandemic brought a huge number of cancelled orders, Eli’s brought back most of its employees a few months later. Mail orders have helped Eli’s grow, in addition to its retail and food service-sector business.

The company says 50 of its newest workers have been Afghan refugees, and it plans to hire more.

