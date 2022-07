(The Center Square) – Colorado's political leaders responded to a report on Thursday that signals the U.S. economy has entered a recession. According to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.9% in the second quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of negative growth. This comes as the Federal Reserve announced it will raise interest rates by 0.75 points to combat persistent inflation.

10 HOURS AGO