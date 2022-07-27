La Crosse County Sheriff fails to attend policing committee amid investigation into deputy’s racist hand signal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Study Committee on Policing is pondering how an allegation that a sheriff’s deputy flashed a white supremacy sign in a photo might affect its work. The committee also criticized the Sheriff’s department after Sheriff Jeff Wolf failed to attend the meeting.

During a committee meeting Tuesday, members discussed the ramifications of the photo of 10 deputies taken during the July 8-10 Country Boom concert. In the since-deleted photo posted on Wolf’s Facebook page, one of the deputies, Sgt. Brandon Penzkover, appeared to be using an “okay” hand signal associated with white supremacy.

The county and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident internally and seeking an outside evaluation, too. Wolf initially denied the symbol had any racist intention, but four days later, issued a joint statement with La Crosse County Interim Administrator Jane Klekamp that an investigation was underway.

Study committee Chair Tara Johnson acknowledged that the committee doesn’t have jurisdiction in the matter but said she felt strongly that it should discuss its implications.

“We’re not delving into the incident itself,” she said.

She read the joint statement that Klekamp and Wolf issued on July 17 proclaiming :

“La Crosse County stands against racism and discrimination in all its forms. We are aware of an image being shared online and we condemn the use of what appears to be a sign associated with racist hate groups. We are conducting an internal investigation and are also requesting an outside review of the incident. La Crosse County has a duty to serve all members of our community in a fair and equitable way. We are working toward that goal as evidenced by the Racism as a Public Health Crisis resolution approved by the county board.”

Johnson said she hoped the committee could serve as a platform for members to discuss their feelings on the issue.

“I know that this is something the community is dealing with, and the county is dealing with,” she said.

One committee member suggested that the controversy amounts to broken trust from law enforcement and said many people don’t feel safe because of such incidents.

Another committee member said that, “at worst, it’s racial coding, absolutely unacceptable.” It also could have been a case of a conservative trying to aggravate the other side, “the libtards,” he said.

La Crosse County Study Committee on Policing committee member Amanda Goodenough says an investigation should have been launched sooner.

“It took too long to put out a statement condemning racism and committing to investigating further,” Goodenough said.

The committee hoped to hear from the sheriff’s department at its meeting Tuesday night, but Wolf did not attend or send a representative.

“I’ve been disappointed that law enforcement officers have not been part of a critical conversation,” Goodenough said.

Noting that the Southern Poverty Law Center had identified La Crosse County as including a hate group in the past, another member said, “It’s not far-fetched” that it still exists.

In answer to statements that the sheriff’s department didn’t recognize the sign as racially charged, she said, “Why would police not know about things other people do. It’s unacceptable for law enforcement not to know.”

Committee members hoped to learn whether Penzkover was placed on administrative leave.

“Talk about whether or not what their status is. And I don’t think that’s unreasonable to ask for,” said Vincent Loera, another committee member.

News 8 Now was told during the initial investigation that Penzkover was not on leave.

News 8 Now asked county officials again today. Officials told News 8 they had nothing further to share at this time.

Meanwhile, Goodenough says the committee is necessary to keep track of racist incidents.

“We need one. I think it would be like documenting these patterns,” she said.

While others said the committee can help build a relationship between law enforcement and the community.

The 18-member committee, created in February after months of discussion of what its role might be, was formed in part to national unrest over a police officer’s slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 and deaths of other people of color at the hands of police.

The national furor, in turn, sparked several demonstrations in La Crosse.

The committee is intended to study policing approaches in the city and county and how to create trust between law enforcement and all segments of the community.

