Ohio man sentenced to 10 years for molesting 5 year old

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 60-year-old Michael Larr of Dresden, Ohio was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for molesting a young child.

Larr was charged with two thrid-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

The victim, who was 5-years-old at the time, informed her mother that Larr would sometimes tickle her between her legs, reported yourradioplace.

Larr admitted to his pre-sentencing investigator that he did tickle the girl but argued for probation at sentencing by explaining how he did not molest the child.

Jurors convicted Larr after learning from medical and forensic professionals that early childhood development, age, and experience affect disclosure of the abuse.

Larr was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, will serve 5 years parole after release, and will have to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

