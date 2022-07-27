8-month-old baby killed after semi crashes into home

Wausau Pilot & Review

An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor trailer crashed into a home just north of Oshkosh, Winnebago County officials said.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday. According to WLUK-TV, a 63-year-old Little Chute man was driving the semi southbound on I-41 when he left the road, crossed a frontage road and crashed into the town of Vinland home.

Deputies confirm the boy inside the home died in the crash. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was also injured.

Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours. Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by ten other agencies, including Neenah and Menasha police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.