National Night Out brings community members and police together

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police agencies and community members across the country are looking forward to National Night Out—an opportunity for people to connect with the law enforcement agents who serve their area.

Specifically in Eastern Washington, law enforcement agencies are gearing up for one of their favorite nights of every year. The date is set for the first Tuesday in August—this year, on the 2nd of the month.

The Kennewick Police Department is setting up a wide variety of activities and free food/drinks for their event. From 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex, there will be knocker ball inflatables, Big Top the Clown, City Vehicles and Meet & Greets with the City Council. The first 750 people will get free shaved ice from Kona Ice, and Tsunami Catering is providing free food.

In Prosser, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will take over E.J. Miller Park from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with booths, games, music, balloon animals and free food like hot dogs and pizza. Then, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., you can gain free access to the Prosser Aquatic Center.

Kittitas County law enforcement will host a group National Night Out barbeque from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Ellensburg. Vendors from across the area will be set up with free goody bags.

Check in with the law enforcement agency in your city to find out about upcoming events on National Night Out!

