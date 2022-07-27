ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Paraplegic pilot wants to inspire others to take flight

By Kailin Schumacher
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
City
Oshkosh, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Royal Air Force

Comments / 0

Community Policy