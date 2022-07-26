ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Adjustment from Idaho to Michigan going well for Colston Loveland

247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Idaho State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Idahoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy