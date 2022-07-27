ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Suspected lightning fire burns through roof of Chesterfield house, two people displaced

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people in Chesterfield were forced out of their home on Tuesday evening after a fire burned through the attic and roof of their house.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 26, crews responded to the 4900 block of Brickhaven Drive for a reported residential house fire.

Chesterfield Fire Chief K. Mueller said nobody was inside the home when the fire broke out, and that crews believed the flames were caused by a lightning strike.

Three people removed from Chesterfield home after fire goes through roof

According to Chesterfield Fire, family members are stepping in to assist the two adults who were displaced by the fire. No one was injured.

Chief Mueller said crews brought the blaze under control by 7:28 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkkjX_0gu0FSZt00
Crews battled a fire that tore through the roof of a residence in Chesterfield. Photo credit: D’mon Reynolds / 8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

