Officials: Fire at Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach believed to be electrical

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the Surfside Beach Fire Chief.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials believe a fire at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill on Friday started from an electrical issue.

Surfside Beach Fire Chief Rob Clemmons told town council Tuesday evening that the fire started at an air blower motor, which is similar to an air conditioning unit.

The fire then spread to the rest of the building, including the roof, Clemmons said.

Neal and Pam’s has been open since 1985. The fire was called in by the bar’s cleaning crew, who used a pressure washer to fight the flames before firefighters arrived.

Owner Zach Baker said inventory and furniture inside were destroyed by fire, smoke and water damage. Baker is thankful the building is still standing.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help staff members. As of Tuesday evening, it had raised more than $8,000.

Tavern in Surfside hosted a benefit Monday for the more than 50 employees of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill .

