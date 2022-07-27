ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Fighter jets to fly in Miami Valley Wednesday for system test

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you see fighter jets flying around Miami Valley Wednesday morning, the Ohio National Guard said there’s no reason to worry.

The Ohio National Guard 180th Fighter Wing (180FW) said fighter jets from the wing will conduct an Aerospace Control Alert system test from 8 a.m. to noon.

People living in or around the areas of Delaware, Middletown and Dayton might see or hear the fighter jets close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft. According to the release, the aircraft will act as a Track of Interest — an aircraft identified as a potential threat.

According to the Ohio National Guard, the exercise is used to practice coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW.

The exercise could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to weather.

