ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

In Algiers, motorist with two children in car sets up victim for armed robbery, police say

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nola.com

Comments / 4

Latonya Guter
3d ago

Our Father please protect our children from these unfit parents and I pray all unfit parents fines Jesus in their life before its to late in Jesus name we pray Amen 🙏🏾

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Desertion#Guns#Algiers#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy