ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

SLO County man found guilty of possessing dozens of child porn videos

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYnxo_0gu0Dip300
A San Luis Obispo County jury found Templeton resident Jeffrey Paul Gentile guilty of possession of child pornography, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. San Luis Obispo County Jail

A San Luis Obispo jury found a Templeton man guilty of possessing dozens of explicit child pornography videos, according to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office news release,

Jeffrey Paul Gentile, 35, was convicted Tuesday of possession of child pornography after a week-long trail, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

An Arroyo Grande Police Department detective received evidence in March 2015 that a computer was sharing child porn with other computers, the release said.

That computer was traced to Gentile’s home in Templeton, the District Attorney’s Office said.

A search warrant was issued to seize the computer, and a forensic search revealed more than 40 videos depicting explicit child pornography, according to the release.

“Child pornography is exploitation that causes immeasurable harm to its victims when the material is created, and again each and every time it is viewed by another person,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “Individuals who possess child pornography fuel the demand for this despicable product and perpetuate the exploitation of children. Many child molesters possess child pornography, and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims.

“Our office is committed to the aggressive prosecution of these individuals and to hold them accountable.”

Gentile is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.

If convicted, he faces a maximum term of five years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Templeton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Computers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
162
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy