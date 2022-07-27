Like Mike: A protruding tongue catches the eye in the Rock County 4-H Fair pig barn

JANESVILLE

At noon Tuesday, the first day of the Rock County 4-H Fair, it would have been impossible to say which swine among the stable of portly, brown and pink barrow hogs would rise to the occasion when show judging rolled out in the evening.

At midday, almost every one of the hogs in the pig barn on the fairgrounds was dead-to-the-world asleep. They were dreaming lazily about whatever pigs think of as they snoozed in the breezy afternoon, flopped over on their sides and sprawled in pens spread with fresh sawdust.

While industrial fans blustered in the rafters to blast bugs away from the sleeping pigs, young 4-H exhibitors milled about, checking out their competition and fussing over their own animals.

On Tuesday, Parkview Junior/Senior High School senior and 10-year 4-H veteran Tyler Kersten had a good feeling about his 260-pound spring pig, Knauf.

Maybe it’s the unusual way that Knauf regards anyone at any time. In a manner not unlike former NBA basketball great Michael Jordan, Knauf pokes his purple tongue out of his mouth and leaves it hang there for all to see.

For Jordan, the near-constant tongue-out look was a quirky product of a sublimely talented athlete’s laser-focused concentration.

Knauf the hog is not Jordan. He’s just one big, sleepy bubba. Yet it’s the swine’s lackadaisical tongue that for Kersten smacks of something special.

“I’ve never seen a pig stick its tongue out like that at all times. He’s got a real style to it,” Kersten said.

Plus—and this is important—Knauf’s got a level, tight gait when he walks, Kersten said, and that is something he hopes judges will pick up on at the two showings Kersten has Knauf registered for at the fair this week.

At age 18, Kersten would be among the most experienced youth exhibitors at the fair, representing a class of 4-H’er that is one year shy of the national youth agriculture foundation’s age cap.

Since he was 8 years old, the affable, auburn-haired teen has shown chickens, show hogs, goats and some vegetables. For some of his past exhibits, he’s won best in show.

These days, Kersten has doubled down on hogs, showing not one but two of the animals, and chickens. He has given up the goat and is no longer raising summer veggies, and his narrowed focus this year—hogs and a few chickens—is the sweet spot he has found in his teen years as a 4-H exhibitor.

Kersten’s longevity in 4-H is not completely unique. He named at least one other exhibitor, his school pal Jack, who has continued to show since elementary school years.

Jack has moved onto steers. Kersten has an older cousin who recently aged out of 4-H and is a budding show-pig breeder. The teen said the cousin provided valuable feed and tending tips that Kersten said might help make a hog like Knauf a contender at the fair.

When Kersten said that, Knauf briefly lifted his head and regarded a few onlookers with a side-eyed look that oozed leisure and satisfaction. His tongue, as usual, was stuck out.

Then he flopped back over on his bacon-ribbed side and snuffled back to sleep.

In the classic children’s novel “Charlotte’s Web,” a spring pig named Wilbur goes off to be shown at the county fair. The trip comes in the weeks after his mentor, a gray barn spider named Charlotte, gives the young pig an unexpected burst of local fame with a set of grandiose, unprovable claims about the pig’s greatness that she weaves on her web in the rafters above.

But that’s a kid’s story. Kersten is almost grown up, but he remembers the details of that story the way so many 4-H kids might.

It’s about that elusive X-factor that might make a pig, or anyone, great. In Knauf’s case, it’s not exuberance. Or even smug confidence. In real life, it’s impossible to gauge exactly how an actual pig feels about itself.

But one thing’s for sure: Just like in the child’s book that chronicles Wilbur’s big, blue-ribbon win at the fair, Kersten has spent time beforehand dolling up and cleaning up his hog as best as any hog could be spruced.

Kersten won’t divulge what kind of soap he used to wash up Knauf for the fair. But just like in “Charlotte’s Web,” Kersten finishes the job with a generous slathering of buttermilk balm, a remedy he said make pigs’ skin soft and glowing.

It’s a 4-H’er’s life hack as old as county fairs themselves, and Kersten knows it.

“It’s not really much different from how it always was,” he said.