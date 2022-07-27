ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

$15 minimum wage a step closer to being on the ballot after 600K signatures

By Amy Lange
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Legislature#Fox#Afro Caribbean#Fair Wage#Republican#The Michigan Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage

Comments / 0

Community Policy