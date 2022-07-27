ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police: Sale of AR-15 was involved in Grand Blanc 18-year-old's body being found in Detroit

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 16

David Maladecki
3d ago

Just an educational moment for young suburbanites out their - Detroit is a menacing jungle, where a life ain’t worth a buck, been that way, since late 1960’sYou’d be best advised, to stay away, especially, if you want to go “Party”

Reply(5)
22
Guest
3d ago

My God, what kind of street hoodlum was he trying to be and why??My prayers go to his family for comfort and healing🙏🏽

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Blanc, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Blanc, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Jacob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy