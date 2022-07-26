ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Jarvis Landry with Saints/LSU/Lutcher helmets

 2 days ago

tigerdroppings.com

LSU recruiting: 5 star players LSU is in the hunt for

These are some of the high end 5 star recruits LSU is in the hunt for. I will also list where LSU stands for them:. Derek Williams (33rd overall) LSU is still a possibility. Each one of these prospects is listed as a 5 star on atleast 1 of the recruiting services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

On3: Who's LSU's Staring Quarterback?

“First and foremost, you have Myles Brennan. Six-year senior; he’s gritty. He hasn’t been healthy his whole time at LSU, but he has stuck with this program. As an LSU fan, you feel for Miles Brennan because he’s the guy that has stuck with the ship no matter the condition and the biggest plus with him is he’s proven he can be successful when he’s healthy. He had 430 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri, but he’s had some bad luck as well, injury-wise.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

I was looking at Ryan perilloux on wikepedia

He’s playing for the Baton Rouge redsticks. What the hell is that? Dudes played football all over the place since lsu . Barely missed a season in about 4 or 5 different leagues. This post was edited on 7/26 at 2:30 pm. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. The Place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Jokes About LSU's QB Competition, 'We Put A Suggestion Box Out'

While speaking at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the competition at quarterback between Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, and Walker Howard. Kelly jokingly responded by saying that since there are so many options, they will be taking suggestions from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern announces 13-member baseball signing class with 9 freshmen and 4 transfers

Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw announced a 13-member signing class that could grow larger by the time classes start Aug. 15. Nine freshmen and four transfers will join an experienced Jaguar squad that nearly won a third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title before falling 6-5 to Alabama State in 14 innings at the conference tournament final in May.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Live After Five 2022 fall lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mark your calendars, the fall lineup for the downtown Baton Rouge community concert series Live After Five is out. All concerts take place at Rhorer Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Who: Party Pants. About the music: Put on your...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

7 Bone rib-eye roast in the Lafayette area?

Looing around for some prime full 7 bone ribeye roast in the Laffy area but I'm coming up dry. Anyone have some ideas or know where might have that? I have called quite a few places so far. Joey’s? Call all the slaughter houses in the area. quote:. Kirk...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday

What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Live Blue Crabs around Baton Rouge

Anyone know of places around Baton Rouge that sell live blue crabs?. We used to get them from Addis Seafood but apparently they have closed to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge General honors first Black nurses from 1950s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, local leaders honored some of the bravest medical professionals and trailblazers in the field. The room was overflowing with people in Mid-City Baton Rouge General Center as they celebrated some of the first African-American nurses from the 1950s who paved a way for a brighter future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 suspects arrested in Alabama after deadly Plaquemine shooting

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested three suspects in Alabama who are allegedly connected to the deadly Tuesday shooting of a 29-year-old man in Plaquemine. The Plaquemine Police Department responded to W.W. Harleaux on Tuesday evening and found Mario Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. According...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

