Jarvis Landry with Saints/LSU/Lutcher helmets

“First and foremost, you have Myles Brennan. Six-year senior; he’s gritty. He hasn’t been healthy his whole time at LSU, but he has stuck with this program. As an LSU fan, you feel for Miles Brennan because he’s the guy that has stuck with the ship no matter the condition and the biggest plus with him is he’s proven he can be successful when he’s healthy. He had 430 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri, but he’s had some bad luck as well, injury-wise.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO