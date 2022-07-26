Jarvis Landry with Saints/LSU/Lutcher helmets

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU recruiting: 5 star players LSU is in the hunt for
These are some of the high end 5 star recruits LSU is in the hunt for. I will also list where LSU stands for them:. Derek Williams (33rd overall) LSU is still a possibility. Each one of these prospects is listed as a 5 star on atleast 1 of the recruiting services.
On3: Who's LSU's Staring Quarterback?
“First and foremost, you have Myles Brennan. Six-year senior; he’s gritty. He hasn’t been healthy his whole time at LSU, but he has stuck with this program. As an LSU fan, you feel for Miles Brennan because he’s the guy that has stuck with the ship no matter the condition and the biggest plus with him is he’s proven he can be successful when he’s healthy. He had 430 yards and four touchdowns against Missouri, but he’s had some bad luck as well, injury-wise.”
I was looking at Ryan perilloux on wikepedia
He’s playing for the Baton Rouge redsticks. What the hell is that? Dudes played football all over the place since lsu . Barely missed a season in about 4 or 5 different leagues. This post was edited on 7/26 at 2:30 pm. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. The Place...
LSU Baseball: Pair of Tigers Find Transfer Destination
Former LSU infielders Will Safford and Collier Cranford announce new homes, familiar spots
Former LSU commit Decoldest Crawford signs NIL deal with Nebraska HVAC company
There are NIL deals and then there’s the NIL deal signed by Nebraska freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, who will soon star in radio and TV commercials for Omaha-based HVAC company SOS Heating and Cooling. It’s a match made in NIL heaven. It’s a dream scenario for all involved....
LSU Gymnast Becomes Millionaire At Age 18 From Social Media
A gymnast from LSU has used her social media platforms to become a millionaire at the young age of 18. Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast, is originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey. She goes by the handle @LivvyDunne on Instagram and @Livvy on TikTok. She has a combined 7.7 million followers on both platforms.
Brian Kelly Jokes About LSU's QB Competition, 'We Put A Suggestion Box Out'
While speaking at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday, head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the competition at quarterback between Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, and Walker Howard. Kelly jokingly responded by saying that since there are so many options, they will be taking suggestions from the...
Was Rohan Davey’s ot td throw to Robert Royal vs Tenn one of the best throws by LSU qb?
But that Rohan throw was a thing of beauty. Recency bias maybe, but Kirklin to Hilton was a thing of beauty. Recency bias maybe, but Kirklin to Hilton was a thing of beauty. This is the best pass any LSU QB has ever made. This one is a close second.
Southern announces 13-member baseball signing class with 9 freshmen and 4 transfers
Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw announced a 13-member signing class that could grow larger by the time classes start Aug. 15. Nine freshmen and four transfers will join an experienced Jaguar squad that nearly won a third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title before falling 6-5 to Alabama State in 14 innings at the conference tournament final in May.
New LSU Punter Jay Bramblett Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
New LSU punter Jay Bramblett, who transferred from Notre Dame this offseason, was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday. The Ray Guy Award is presented to the college punter of the year.
Is there an increase in Mississippi Kites this year in the BR area?
I hear their call seemingly all day. I see them flying all over mid city. And they’ve been hanging out above the house. Beautiful bird. Not complaining. Just don’t remember seeing this many!. Reply. Replies (5) USA Fan. Member since Oct 2013. 11938 posts. Online. Posted on 7/26/22...
Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
Live After Five 2022 fall lineup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mark your calendars, the fall lineup for the downtown Baton Rouge community concert series Live After Five is out. All concerts take place at Rhorer Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Who: Party Pants. About the music: Put on your...
7 Bone rib-eye roast in the Lafayette area?
Looing around for some prime full 7 bone ribeye roast in the Laffy area but I'm coming up dry. Anyone have some ideas or know where might have that? I have called quite a few places so far. Joey’s? Call all the slaughter houses in the area. quote:. Kirk...
Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday
What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
Lafayette Man Describes Scratch He Got on His Neck While at The Myrtles Plantation [PHOTO]
A Lafayette man recently posted a photo of a scratch on his neck and he says that he was scratched by something or someone while sitting on the porch at the Myrtles Plantation. Nick Allemond recently came across one of our stories from the Myrtles Plantation that shows reported photos...
Funeral services set for Acadiana icon, Apollo Ball legend Stanley Decuir
Funeral services set Acadiana icon
Live Blue Crabs around Baton Rouge
Anyone know of places around Baton Rouge that sell live blue crabs?. We used to get them from Addis Seafood but apparently they have closed to the public.
Baton Rouge General honors first Black nurses from 1950s
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, local leaders honored some of the bravest medical professionals and trailblazers in the field. The room was overflowing with people in Mid-City Baton Rouge General Center as they celebrated some of the first African-American nurses from the 1950s who paved a way for a brighter future.
3 suspects arrested in Alabama after deadly Plaquemine shooting
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested three suspects in Alabama who are allegedly connected to the deadly Tuesday shooting of a 29-year-old man in Plaquemine. The Plaquemine Police Department responded to W.W. Harleaux on Tuesday evening and found Mario Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. According...
