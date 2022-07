JAMES TADMAN – SHERIFF. The meeting began with Polk County Sheriff James Tadman giving the Monthly Sheriff Reports for June. He reported that they drove a total of 8,990 miles in their transport vehicles for the month, and they took 3,064 calls for the month, with 715 being for Emergency calls and 2,349 being for non-Emergencies. He also reported that they had a total of 117 Services, with 37 of them being for Summons on a complaint. He reported that they had 888 total calls for service, with 252 of them for Civil Process, 248 for Traffic Stops, three gas drive-offs, and that they had found one missing girl. He said it was a busy time of the year, which is normal for June, with people vacationing and using the lakes while some officers try to take vacations themselves.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO