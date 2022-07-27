ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man ejected in fatal Oildale crash, identified

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfb1w_0gu09WHa00

BAKERSIFLED, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in an Oildale crash on West China Grade Loop and McCray Street on July 12.

David Allen Roach, 43, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the county coroner’s office. Roach was operating a vehicle that collided with another vehicle.

CHP said, Roach was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on West China Grade Loop when a woman driving northbound on McCray collided.

Roach was not wearing a seatbelt , according to CHP.

The coroner’s office said, a post-death examination will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oildale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oildale, CA
Kern County, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
Oildale, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#West China Grade Loop#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy