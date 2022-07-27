ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Faces SEC Investigation Over Cryptocurrency Listings, Crypto Exchange Denies Agency's Claims

Coinbase is refuting claims from the SEC that it lists securities on its platform after the SEC claimed in a court filing last week that Coinbase lists at least nine digital assets that should be registered securities. Reports on Tuesday said the SEC has launched an investigation into the situation. The agency's claims about Coinbase have led to a significant debate in the crypto space around crypto regulation. Rahsan Boykin, general counsel at Hashflow, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

