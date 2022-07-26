Top Moments from the Star Trek Universe at SDCC 2022

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Engadget
‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast
Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3's First Look At Worf, Geordi And More Have Us Hyped For The Next Generation Reunion
Star Trek: Picard sent fans’ expectations into warp drive when it promised a reunion with The Next Generation cast for Season 3, as the show's final outing will feature an adventure that will heavily involve members of Jean-Luc Picard’s original bridge crew. Production on the season wrapped some time ago, per Jeri Ryan, but fans hadn’t seen any photos of the key characters slated to return. San Diego Comic-Con has changed that, however, as a brief trailer and some character posters that dropped during the event have provided our first looks at the returning Geordi La Forge, Beverly Crusher, Worf and nearly all of the other starring characters in Season 3.
Marvel just announced all of its upcoming TV shows and movies through 2025 at Comic-Con. Here they all are.
Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige, revealed the titles for the next two "Avengers" movies, teased Phase Six, and more at SDCC's Saturday panel.
ComicBook
William Shatner Joins Cast of Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution at Comic-Con 2022
Straight from the Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Panel at San Diego Comic-Con comes official word on casting for Netflix and Kevin Smith's animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution which welcomes Star Trek legend William Shatner to the cast. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw was on hand to break the news at the event, confirming that Shatner has joined the voice cast but no official word on who he will be playing was revealed. Smith did tell an amusing story about "how he tried to direct the iconic actor," only to be told by Shatner he did not have the "honor" of doing so just yet.
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Collider
Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at 'Marvel Zombies' at 2022 SDCC
For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look
Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
Star Trek: Picard: 6 Awesome Things We Just Learned About Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has some big things prepared for its final season, especially if you’re a fan of The Next Generation. For the first time in decades, fans will see the bulk of the old bridge crew together for an adventure. While folks were already pumped, the excitement of that event really escalated following the first look at Geordi, Beverly and Worf at San Diego Comic-Con. Some new secrets about the upcoming final season of the series were also revealed during SDCC weekend, both from within and outside the convention.
411mania.com
SDCC: Marvel Debuts New Trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Marvel debuted a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The trailer teases a Daredevil cameo and features a Wong reveal as well as a look at Jameela Jamil as the villain Titania, Tim Roth’s return as Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Reveals Season 3 Character Portraits With ‘TNG’ Cast (PHOTOS)
It’s no surprise that the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 character portraits are out of this world!. The new images were unveiled by executive producer Alex Kurtzman as part of the Paramount+ series’ presence — as part of a larger, Star Trek Universe panel — at San Diego Comic-Con. Star Trek: Picard‘s third and final season will premiere in 2023. Scroll down to check out the new art, plus don’t miss the new teaser featuring the cast below.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
William Shatner Invoked Gene Roddenberry's Name In Shading New Star Trek Shows, And Fans Definitely Had Thoughts
At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Star Trek dropped some big reveals, including the first looks at the returning cast of The Next Generation in Picard and an ambitious Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover. However, franchise veteran William Shatner was the one who really made headlines. Shatner invoked creator Gene Roddenberry’s name when he spoke during his panel about the new era of Trek shows, and fans definitely had strong thoughts about what he said.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe
Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
MCU Phase 5 and 6: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con
Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.
IGN
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Official Trailer - Comic-Con 2022
Paramount+ debuted the official trailer for season three of its original animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The trailer was introduced by series creator Mike McMahan during the “Star Trek” universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Created by Emmy...
