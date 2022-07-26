New state law requires police training on human trafficking

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans is Becoming a Deadly CityJaron MaysNew Orleans, LA
Trial of Top New Orleans Prosecutor Becomes "Disjointed, Raucous"TaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
THISMINORITY Releases New Track "SUNNY BEACHES"Music NewsNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
wbrz.com
Double-murderer serving life sentence could be released in 2 weeks
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to reduce the sentence of a man who was supposed to spend the rest of his life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole. Now, he could be set free in two weeks. David Chenevert murdered two people on Sept....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm. According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail
A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Enforce the law, don't pick and choose on arrests
Disturbing article recently about the New Orleans Police Department declining to make any arrests for violations of this state's abortion laws. Police do not make the laws; their job is to enforce the laws, whether or not they agree with them. If, for whatever reason, they feel they cannot do...
brproud.com
Meet the only Black gun club in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2020 was the year. The death of George Floyd ushered in a racial reckoning unlike before. At the same time, a new wave of gun owners would emerge. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found the sale of guns to African-Americans rose 58 percent in...
NOLA.com
Frustrated by delays, New Orleans City Council to order new civilian force at NOPD
The New Orleans City Council on Wednesday took the first step toward handing over responsibility for responding to non-violent criminal complaints, like car thefts and burglaries, to a new civilian-based force in an effort to reduce lengthy response times and free up more officers to handle violent crime calls. The...
brproud.com
EBRSO to receive $1M for fentanyl, human trafficking investigations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be receiving $1 million for fentanyl and human trafficking investigations. Funds will be appropriated from the State General Fund, according to Senator Mack “Bodi” White. “This is a highly-lethal drug that is killing people...
KPLC TV
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Javorius Scott, 24, known by his stage name as JayDaYoungan, was shot and killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, La. on Wednesday evening. The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post on Facebook. The rapper was known for some of his popular...
wbrz.com
EBR sheriff's office getting $1 million to fight drugs, human trafficking
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement in East Baton Rouge is getting an additional $1 million in funding to combat fentanyl overdoses and human trafficking in the capital area. The money, set aside from the State General Fund thanks in part to State Senator Mack "Bodi" White, will help the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office target drug and sex-trafficking operations. The department said it will also work alongside Central Police to combat fentanyl in White's home district.
New Orleans: number one with a bullet
The latest survey from WalletHub finds New Orleans number one in the nation with the highest increase in homicide rates. The survey compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides from the second quarter of the years 2020, 2021, and 2022. New Orleans, though not one...
NOLA.com
Detectives who staked out Elmwood Post Office bust prolific mail theft suspect
Authorities say a New Orleans man who had stolen mail from the blue collection boxes in front of the Elmwood Post Office on at least a dozen occasions was finally arrested after being caught in the act by detectives conducting surveillance on the building. Since his July 2 arrest, Earl...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Sterling Robinson, also known as “Scooter,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ten years of the sentence was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), to be run consecutive to another ten years imprisonment for obstruction of justice in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2). Robinson is also required to pay a total of $200 in mandatory special assessment fees.
wbrz.com
Amid Nakamoto reports on problems at bus system, metro council weighs independent investigation of CATS board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ exposed an avalanche of controversies at the Baton Rouge bus system, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council will discuss opening its own investigation into CATS leadership. An agenda for Wednesday's meeting said the council will take up a proposal to form a committee investigating "the...
wbrz.com
BRCC one of several colleges targeted by bomb threats nationwide Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus over a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. The threat was reported around 2 p.m. at BRCC's location on N Acadian Thruway, prompting the school to evacuate students and staff. Police said the campus was cleared shortly before 3...
Mayor Cantrell and city leaders react to the acquittal of DA Jason Williams
On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and Helena Moreno responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams.
theadvocate.com
'Y'all know what to do': Ascension woman enticed others in scam of pandemic aid, grand jury alleges
Accused of swindling the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief money, Ascension Parish resident Tynea Lynnshay Gray promised her followers on social media a cut of the action if they helped her in one of her schemes. Her promises often came with exhortations like "'Y'all...
brproud.com
Suspicious incident leads to seizure of cocaine, marijuana, pistol and more at local hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department providing security at the Quality Inn Baton Rouge East I-12 was alerted to a suspicious incident Monday. The incident took place around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, July 25 when a woman reported that someone was tampering...
WDSU
NOPD provides updates on recent arrests and department successes
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Councilman Eugene Green, and Councilman Oliver Thomas are providing updates on recent arrests and department successes on July 26. According to Chief Ferguson, 122 arrests have been made so far this year for armed robberies, 63 homicide arrests, 79 arrests for non-fatal...
Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller
Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller. New Orleans, Louisiana – On July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Reed, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to one year and one day in the Bureau of Prisons for Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113 (a).
