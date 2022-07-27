Brooklyn mother pleads for help with bathroom that is falling apart in her apartment

A Brooklyn mother says she has had to deal with crumbled ceilings, mold along the walls and constant leaks in her apartment bathroom.

“I was using the bathroom and pieces started falling on my head,” said Antonette Lewis, who has lived in Rutland Towers for more than 10 years. “When I use the bathroom, I got to sit down and watch over my head, that's no... and then how am I supposed to bathe my 2-year-old?"

Over the last year, Lewis says she’s been dealing with damages in both her bathrooms, from fallen debris on the floor to paint bubbles forming in the ceiling.

Lewis says she’s called NYCHA customer service multiple times, but her tickets are getting closed out without her receiving help.

News 12 reached out to NYCHA and it says it has visited the apartment multiple times to assess the issue and have plumbers scheduled to repair waste pipes in the unit above Lewis’ apartment, which it says are causing the leaks.