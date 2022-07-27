ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn mother pleads for help with bathroom that is falling apart in her apartment

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Brooklyn mother says she has had to deal with crumbled ceilings, mold along the walls and constant leaks in her apartment bathroom.

“I was using the bathroom and pieces started falling on my head,” said Antonette Lewis, who has lived in Rutland Towers for more than 10 years. “When I use the bathroom, I got to sit down and watch over my head, that's no... and then how am I supposed to bathe my 2-year-old?"

Over the last year, Lewis says she’s been dealing with damages in both her bathrooms, from fallen debris on the floor to paint bubbles forming in the ceiling.

Lewis says she’s called NYCHA customer service multiple times, but her tickets are getting closed out without her receiving help.

News 12 reached out to NYCHA and it says it has visited the apartment multiple times to assess the issue and have plumbers scheduled to repair waste pipes in the unit above Lewis’ apartment, which it says are causing the leaks.

Wonder Doe
3d ago

wow that's crazy I know her by seeing her walk pass me and said hello wow that's crazy I feel so sorry for her you guys need to help her and her children please thank you so much God bless you always amen that's very sad to hear I am just hoping they help you very soon I hope god bless you and your family always amen

SUSANA ROBLES
3d ago

The nerve of NYCHA having tenants live under those conditions, BUT at the same time, they suspend the section 8 rent payments to landlord for every little problem even if tenant caused. They should not charge tenants any rent until they make necessary repairs.

Edward Olivero
3d ago

nobody should be living in those conditions only the poor people get neglect even though we pay rent

