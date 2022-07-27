ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Laker News: Rasheed Wallace Not Expected to Join Darvin Ham's Staff

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1gzn_0gu01dE700

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham quickly constructed his coaching staff after securing the LA job. Ham plucked Chris Jent from the Hawks and whisked Jordan Ott from the Nets. Although Ham cut loose a trio of Vogel assistants, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III in June, Phil Handy remains on the coaching staff. However, it appears that that after months of speculation, former All-Star Rasheed Wallace will in fact not join Ham's staff.

On the day of Ham's introductory press conference, reports surfaced that Wallace was going to join the Lakers coaching staff. This week, The Athletic's Shams Charania, who was one of the insiders who had initially reported that Wallace was expected to be Laker bound, wrote that Rasheed is no longer a candidate for an assistant coaching job with LA.

"After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said. Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season."

Ham and Wallace were former teammates on the Detroit Pistons 2004 championship team that defeated the heavily favored Shaq and Kobe in a gentlemen's sweep.

The Pistons acquired Wallace mid-season after he got traded from the Blazers to the Hawks. Wallace played one game for Atlanta before landing in Detroit in a massive three-team deal.

In the playoffs that year, Wallace averaged 13.0 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game to help the Pistons win their first championship since 1989.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Handy
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Mike Penberthy
Person
David Fizdale
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
John Lucas Iii
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Laker News#Hawks#The University Of Memphis#The Detroit Pistons 2004#Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy