Public Health

National Integrated Heat Health Information System Launches HEAT.gov

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
weatherboy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) has launched the HEAT.gov website today, providing resources and information to Americans looking to beat the heat. NIHHIS’s mission is to identify needs for extreme heat services, develops science-based solutions, and leverages partnerships to empower communities with improved communications, capacity building, and decision-making....

weatherboy.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Information#Cdc#Americans#Nihhis#Nps#Dhhs#Osha#Noaa
HEALTH SERVICES

