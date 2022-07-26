How John Lennon Met Yoko Ono

John Lennon and Yoko Ono are one of history’s best-known couples, often advocating for peace with their music and their infamous honeymoon “bed-in.” These two even met at an art-related event hosted by Ono — and were married less than three years later. Here’s what we know about how this Beatle met Ono.

John Lennon was a member of the rock band The Beatles

Portrait of Japanese-born artist and musician Yoko Ono and British musican and artist John Lennon | Susan Wood/Getty Images

Along with Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, Lennon was a member of The Beatles . He wrote and sang several songs for the group, appearing on hits like “Here Comes the Sun,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and “In My Life.”

Aside from his music and activism, Lennon is known for his relationship to the artist, musician, and activist Ono.

How did John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet?

The pair met on Nov. 9, 1966, at an exhibition at the Indica Art Gallery, where Ono was showcasing her project called Unfinished Paintings and Objects. The two began their whirlwind romance shortly after, meeting criticism from fans and even other band members.

Less than three years later, in 1969, the couple was married at the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar. They spent time after appearing in their “bed-in” for peace, staying in the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel and inviting press over to talk about the Vietnam War.

Lennon and Ono stayed together until Lennon was shot in 1980. Even after the death of her husband, Ono continued to make music and practice activism, often advocating against war.

Did Yoko Ono break up The Beatles?

Not every Beatles member was open to Ono’s involvement in the group and her close relationship with Lennon. According to Lennon, the two were “too in love” at the beginning to notice.

“You can quote Paul, it’s probably in the papers, he said it many times at first he hated Yoko, and then he got to like her,” Lennon said during an interview with Rolling Stone . “But it’s too late for me. I’m for Yoko… Ringo was all right, so was Maureen, but the other two really gave it to us.”

Ono became a presence in several Beatles events, acting as a producer for the Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back and appearing alongside the group as they rehearsed for their rooftop concert. Even though some fans speculated that Ono “broke up” the Beatles, the band was having their own music-related issues even before their relationship.

As seen in the Disney+ series, Harrison left the band after having his music rejected by Lennon and McCartney. Ringo Starr mentioned that he left the band during their White Album era.

After the Beatles stopped making music as a group, Lennon and Ono collaborated on several original songs, including “Give Peace a Chance” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Most music by Lennon is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

