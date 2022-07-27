Kansas authorities seize over $4.4 million worth of drugs; five arrested

Kansas authorities seized more than $4.4 million worth of drugs over a three-day period, including 120 pounds of meth. Courtesy Junction City Police Department

Authorities in northeast Kansas on Monday announced a drug operation where they seized over $4.4 million worth of drugs.

The Junction City Police Department, along with several other Kansas law enforcement agencies, seized more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine over the span of a “three-day special operation,” according to Junction City spokesman Cadin Sanner.

Authorities arrested five people during the operation. In some cases, some of the arrests led to the seizure of the narcotics. One of the individuals arrested had 18 pounds of marijuana, Sanner said.

It is unclear if this was the biggest drug bust in either Junction City or Wabaunsee County.

“It was one of the biggest methamphetamine seizures for Wabaunsee County, and one of the biggest in the last 30 years for the Junction City Police Department,” Sanner said.