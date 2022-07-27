ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Kansas authorities seize over $4.4 million worth of drugs; five arrested

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0hpF_0gtzvMwW00
Kansas authorities seized more than $4.4 million worth of drugs over a three-day period, including 120 pounds of meth. Courtesy Junction City Police Department

Authorities in northeast Kansas on Monday announced a drug operation where they seized over $4.4 million worth of drugs.

The Junction City Police Department, along with several other Kansas law enforcement agencies, seized more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine over the span of a “three-day special operation,” according to Junction City spokesman Cadin Sanner.

Authorities arrested five people during the operation. In some cases, some of the arrests led to the seizure of the narcotics. One of the individuals arrested had 18 pounds of marijuana, Sanner said.

It is unclear if this was the biggest drug bust in either Junction City or Wabaunsee County.

“It was one of the biggest methamphetamine seizures for Wabaunsee County, and one of the biggest in the last 30 years for the Junction City Police Department,” Sanner said.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#City Police#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
256
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy