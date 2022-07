ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes now have the opportunity to participate in Lowe’s first-ever live pitch event. On Tuesday, Lowe’s announced its largest product to date, the “Into the Blue: Lowe’s Product Pitch Event,”. During the event, Lowe’s plans to invest $5 million in purchase orders to new suppliers with opportunities for products to be carried online at Lowes.com and within the company’s more than 1,700 retail stores.

