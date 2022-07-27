Sean Snyder joins Illinois coaching staff

Photo from K-State Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KSNT) – Former K-State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder is joining the University of Illinois’ coaching staff under the same role.

Snyder, the son of legendary K-State head football coach Bill Snyder, moves to Champaign from USC. In 2020, USC’s special teams were ranked No.1 by Football Outsider.

Snyder spent 26 years before that at Kansas State, his alma mater. He was the Wildcats’ special teams coordinator and associate head coach from 2011-18. Then, he was the senior special teams analyst in 2019. Snyder was named the national Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2015 by FootballScoop. During his tenure, K-State ranked in the Top-15 of the ESPN Special Teams Efficiency rating five times.