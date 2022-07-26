Texas abortion clinics weigh whether to relocate or refocus

A Planned Parenthood clinic is shown in Austin. Tamir Kalifa/For The Texas Tribune

A month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Texas’ two dozen abortion clinics are slowly coming to terms with a future where their work is virtually outlawed.

Some clinics have already announced that they are shutting down operations and moving to New Mexico and other states that are expected to protect abortion access. Others, including Planned Parenthood, say they will stay and continue to provide other sexual and reproductive health services.