Texas abortion clinics weigh whether to relocate or refocus

By Eleanor Klibanoff The Texas Tribune
 4 days ago
A Planned Parenthood clinic is shown in Austin. Tamir Kalifa/For The Texas Tribune

A month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Texas’ two dozen abortion clinics are slowly coming to terms with a future where their work is virtually outlawed.

Some clinics have already announced that they are shutting down operations and moving to New Mexico and other states that are expected to protect abortion access. Others, including Planned Parenthood, say they will stay and continue to provide other sexual and reproductive health services.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

