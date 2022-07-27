ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Now Has 30 Confirmed Or Probable Cases Of Monkeypox

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County on Tuesday confirmed another probable case of monkeypox, which brings the total of confirmed or suspected cases to 30 within the county .

Meanwhile, Solano County has three cases, and Stanislaus and San Joaquin each have one.

The White House said it may declare a public health emergency amid growing concern over the spread of monkeypox.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are now nearly 2,900 confirmed cases in 44 states — including a toddler in California and an infant in Washington, D.C.

The virus spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact but can be passed on through sheets or towels. It can cause rash and flu-like symptoms.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but right now it is primarily impacting men who have sex with men. Though, doctors say it is not a sexually transmitted disease, since it can spread through close but non-sexual contact.

