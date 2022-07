BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate in Kern County has increased.

The state reported that the unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.8 percent in June up from a revised 6.1 percent in May. However, it's below the year-ago estimate of 11.3 percent.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation during the same period.