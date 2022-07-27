ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Powell receding again after disappointing spring

By Max Roth
 3 days ago

Spring runoff gave Lake Powell a short-term spike in supply, but it appears the water is receding quickly.

On May 3, the Bureau of Reclamation announced they would release a half million extra acre-feet of water for Flaming Gorge in the next 12 months and reduce outflow from the Glen Canyon Dam.

Flaming Gorge is about seven times smaller than Lake Powell in terms of capacity, but right now Powell is holding just over twice as much water.

