Now open, the new Bellevue Brewing Spring District brewpub

washingtonbeerblog.com
5 Rights Brewing, two events, and a 7-10 split
In Marysville, 5 Rights Brewing is about to celebrate its 7th anniversary. They’ve planned two events and one special beer release to commemorate the occasion. Since the brewery’s inception, 5 Rights Brewing has enjoyed a relationship with Reuben’s Brews. Now, as 5 Rights celebrates its 7th year and Reuben’s Brews celebrates its 10th, the two have collaborated on a beer: 7-10 Split Watermelon Margarita Gose, a refreshing beer that should hit the spot on these warm summer days.
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
franchising.com
Angry Crab Shack Set to Open First Franchise Location in Seattle
Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Seafood Boil Cuisine to the Seattle Area. July 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE - Angry Crab Shack has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for early Q1 of 2023 in the Greater Seattle area. Located in Everett right across the Everett Mall Plaza at 1321-C SE Everett Mall Way, the milestone opening will bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the Evergreen State.
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
downtownbellevue.com
7-Story Mixed-Use Residential Project Slated to Begin Construction in 2023
New plans and renderings have emerged for the new apartment building that is planned for Bellevue Way Southeast, 12 Bellevue Way, according to City of Bellevue’s Weekly Bulletin for 7-21-22. The project is currently waiting for design review approval. Located at 12 Bellevue Way Southeast, the proposed project is...
Topgolf set to open new state of the art facility in Renton
A new Topgolf, an electronic, indoor driving range with specialized RFID trackers in the golf balls, is set to open in Renton this Friday, July 29. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, announced the opening of its 78th venue and its first in the tech hub of the Seattle area. The location has 74,000 square feet, 102 hitting bays spread across three stories, a 4.4-acre driving range, and three indoor swing suites.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-
Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
southsoundbiz.com
Duke’s Seafood Building on Ruston Way Sold
Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property...
spokanepublicradio.org
Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend
Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
seattlerefined.com
Need a pool in this Seattle heat? Rent one with 'Swimply'
While there is no shortage of beaches and public pools around Seattle, those swimming holes attract large crowds when the mercury is rising. Have you found yourself asking, "Who do we know owns a pool?" Wouldn’t it be nice to just rent a private pool for an hour or two? Maybe even hold a pool party for a special occasion? Now you can.
anash.org
New Shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington
Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, have been appointed as the new shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington. Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, together with their daughter Mushka will be moving on Shlichus to Maple Valley, WA. They will be opening Chabad of Maple Valley to build a Jewish community in a...
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
seattlechannel.org
Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home
The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
KING-5
Take a road trip in an adventure vehicle without buying one
SEATTLE — A new Seattle-based company is helping campers enjoy the great outdoors in comfort, without investing in an RV of their own. Route Line is a premium adventure vehicle membership service. After paying an initiation fee and monthly membership, members have access to an array of options from truck campers to Mercedes Sprinters.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Beach music
The C.S. Organ Quartet entertained passersby at Olympic Beach around sunset Thursday, providing a selection of jazz and contemporary tunes. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
KUOW
Why is there a reservoir in Volunteer Park?
If you've ever taken a walk around Volunteer Park, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, you know that smack dab in the middle of this bustling public space is a pool of water. It's surrounded by a chain-link fence, with a walking path looping around the perimeter, and signs...
KING-5
A great reason to make a stop on your way to Port Townsend
CHIMACUM, Wash. — The tiny Olympic Peninsula town of Chimacum has a very tasty claim to fame. "Chimacum is about food. Good food," said Philip Vogelzang, a Seattle radiologist. The Chimacum Corner Farmstand has been a must-stop along Highway 19 for more than a decade. "I look at this...
iheart.com
Pacific Northwest Bakes Under Record Setting Temperatures
Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
