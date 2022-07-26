UDairy Creamery Issues Food Safety Notice About Number Of Ice Cream Products

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — An ice cream shop at the University of Delaware is issuing a food safety notice about a number of its products. UDairy Creamery says anyone who has purchased the affected products should immediately dispose of them due to a possible ingredient quality issue.

The ice cream products were sold at the South College Avenue store in Newark between July 14 and July 24.

The products include pints and half gallons of ice cream with the below lot codes:

Delaware River Mud Pie: Lot #220714

Tona Toffee: Lot #220717

All Nighter: Lot #220718

Mint Chocolate Chip: Lot #220718

Cookies & Cream: Lot #220719

Cookie Dough Dynamite: Lot #220719

Vanilla: Lot #220720

Blissful Bing Cherry: Lot#220719

Butter Pecan: Lot #220721

Peanut Cocoa Loco: Lot #220722

Raspberry Cheesecake: Lot #220722

Mint n’ Cookies: Lot #220722

The lot codes can be seen near the container’s bar code.

UDairy Creamery says no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and may issue further updates as necessary,” the ice cream shop wrote on Facebook. “As always, the health and safety of our customers remains our first priority. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Refunds are available. Anyone who purchased one of these items can contact the creamery at udairycreamery@udel.edu or 302-831-0999.

The flagship UDairy Creamery location in Newark will be temporarily closed.