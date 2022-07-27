ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Road closures in Pima County due to flooding

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
UPDATED 6:10 p.m.

Pima County Department of Transportation is reporting that South Wilmot Road north of East Noyes Street is closed due to flooding.

A section of Manville Road is closed in Pima County due to flooding, east of Reservation Road and west of Avra Road, according to Pima County Department of Transportation.

There is a currently a flood watch in effect for much of Arizona, including Pima County.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

