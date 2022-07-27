ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family members identify girl, 14, who died of apparent drowning at Ala Moana Beach Park

By Matthew Nuttle, Mika Miyashima
KITV.com
 4 days ago
Ketsa Raepeter
3d ago

The little Cousin's name is Bella Billy shes now okay. But she still needs to be in the hospital for a few days. or maybe less. I'm the little sister of the 14 years old.

Audrey Abbey Rutledge
3d ago

Sending My Deepest Sympathy to her family & friends😢 May She RIP & Love, Gone but Never to be Forgotten❤️🙏🌺To everyone that will write something, please think about what you might say, the family doesn’t need to be told that they should of done this or that, it won’t bring their beautiful daughter back, let’s be nice especially at this time of great sadness for the family😢Thank You❤️

