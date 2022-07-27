Family members identify girl, 14, who died of apparent drowning at Ala Moana Beach Park

www.kitv.com
Ketsa Raepeter
3d ago
The little Cousin's name is Bella Billy shes now okay. But she still needs to be in the hospital for a few days. or maybe less. I'm the little sister of the 14 years old.
Audrey Abbey Rutledge
3d ago
Sending My Deepest Sympathy to her family & friends😢 May She RIP & Love, Gone but Never to be Forgotten❤️🙏🌺To everyone that will write something, please think about what you might say, the family doesn’t need to be told that they should of done this or that, it won’t bring their beautiful daughter back, let’s be nice especially at this time of great sadness for the family😢Thank You❤️
