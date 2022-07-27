Ciara Impressively Dips, Pops & Dances the ‘Buss Down’ in Chic Fringed Shorts & Versatile Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara danced to the beat and learned a few moves with her choreographer in an Instagram Reel shared yesterday. The “Like a Boy” songstress is seen dancing, shaking her hips to the music while being lead by Destiny. After a successful romp at the ESPYs on July 20, the star let loose and shook off stress with a little movement through five easy steps.

The hitmaker showed off her moves in a white sleeveless graphic tee with a mock neck. The shirt was gathered in the back to give the front a cropped appearance and coordinated with highly distressed denim micro shorts. Ciara accessorized with a gold chain necklace with a key pendant and tiny 2000s-inspired sunglasses with a thin gold frame and black lenses.

The look is perfect for dancing thanks to the shorts. The remaining pieces come together effortlessly, making for a street style ensemble that allows for ease of movement and maximal style.

Carrying on that street style theme, Ciara slipped into white sneakers, pairing them with slouchy white socks. As far as sneakers go, the singer is a fan of the classic white Nike Air Force 1s, as well as other Nikes in different colorways. When she’s not dancing her heart out, Ciara gravitates towards thin sandal heels with a certain sparkle to them. Whether it’s sneakers or heels, it’s likely Ciara will bust a move no matter the shoes.

