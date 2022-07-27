Mercedes-AMG’s High-Octane Sports Car Seat Is Now Available as an Office Chair

Mercedes-AMG

Sitting down at your desk in the morning may soon feel like getting behind the wheel of one of Mercedes-AMG’s boundary-pushing sports cars.

The German luxury marque’s performance sub-brand’s next release isn’t a vehicle—it’s an office chair. Based on the actual palatial seats found in its beloved cars and SUVs, the new chair is easily one of the coolest pieces of office furniture we’ve seen in quite some time.

Although most office chair tends to blend into the background, AMG’s office chair is sure to stand out in whatever room you put it in. The chair is based on the brand’s Performance seats and boasts a heavily sculpted shape meant to cradle your body as well as an integrated headrest. The seat is covered in black Artico synthetic leather and Dinamica microfiber broken up only by two curved red stripes and contrast stitching. It’s bold, but not garish like some of the increasingly over-the-top gamer thrones we’ve seen pop up in recent years. There’s also no mistaking who made the chair. The backrest features a metal AMG badge.

Mercedes-AMG’s office chair Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG knows a thing or two about comfort, and its tried to apply that knowledge to its chair. Whether you’re sitting down to draft a quick email or settling in for an all-nighter, you’ll be comfortable thanks to its ergonomic design. The sitting position is stable and its pronounced side bolsters and seating surface will ensure you feel comfortable for hours at a time if necessary. And because no two people are the same, AMG has made sure it’s highly adjustable. The seat, padded armrests and aluminum cruciform base can all be calibrated to fit your needs.

You can register your interest in AMG’s office chair now through the sub-brand’s website. It should cost about $3,540, based on current exchange rates. If you want to make sure you don’t miss out, you’ll want to sign up for the brand’s Private Lounge. The first 50 chairs are reserved exclusively for members.