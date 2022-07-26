Editorial: Remembering McKinley Washington Jr.

Related
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's best teachers are quitting. 4 former educators explain why.
Sydney van Bulck was what most other teachers consider a lifer. She stayed up late writing lesson plans and went to board meetings after work. She spent her weekends emailing parents about their child’s progress in class and messaging politicians to pay more attention to education in South Carolina.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
What’s causing South Carolina’s cancer death disparities?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While people in Union County are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, residents of Lee County are more likely to die from it, according to an analysis by News13. The 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals that people in rural counties were […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: South Carolinians need to get better at living with gators
The recent saga of Charleston neighbors questioning why city animal enforcement officers deposited a big gator in their community's pond made for some amusing fodder for metro columnist Brian Hicks, but the incident also points to a more serious lesson: We all need to do a better job of learning how to coexist with these wild animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
They lost loved ones in a mass shooting in Charleston. Now, they fight to stop the next one
On May 14, South Carolina State Rep. JA Moore and inspirational speaker Chris Singleton looked down at their phones and recognized the horror. A white supremacist had opened fire at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Singleton, just months shy of 26, was at a...
Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
The Post and Courier
Rise of the 'Swamp Fox' of Berkeley County
“General Francis Marion was an ugly little man who walked with a limp . . . but he was the man most feared by the British during the American Revolution,” said Christine Swager, historian and author of many books about the Revolution. General Nathaniel Greene* sent a letter to...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, July 28, 2022
BROWN, James Albert Jr., 80, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant. CARROLL, Carol, 77, of James Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. DOLESY, Virginia Louise, 72, of Mount Pleasant died July 20. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. ELSEY, Irvin Wilson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Commentary: How to solve the health inequity problem in Charleston, and beyond
Health inequity in Charleston is alarming. People living in Charleston County census tract 26.06, west of the Ashley, have an average life expectancy of 81.1 years. People living across the Ashley River in census tract 44 have a life expectancy of 66.6 years, a difference of 14.5 years. Surrounding census tracts on both sides of the river produce similar results.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Shooting suspect's ties to Burke High School not relevant to story
As a very loyal and dedicated alumna of Burke High School, I am writing in response to the June 11 Post and Courier article that identified a man accused in the Memorial Day shooting on Charleston’s East Side as a 2010 graduate of the school. I had just attended...
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Palmira signals a new era in Charleston's barbecue scene
Six years ago, Jim Shahin declared in The Washington Post, “I’ve seen the future of barbecue, and it is Charleston, S.C.” At the time, the city’s barbecue star was rocketing skyward. John Lewis had just brought his acclaimed Texas-style brisket to Nassau Street, opening literally around...
South Carolina Lt. Governor and SCDEW officials travel state to encourage youth employment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor — Pamela Evette — has teamed up with Dan Ellzey, the executive director for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to promote youth employment in the state. They met with businesses across the state to address what many said they are experiencing: a shortage […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina Is Offering More than Stimulus Checks to Residents
South Carolina is among the dozen states that have lined up stimulus checks for residents in 2022. Who gets South Carolina’s inflation relief checks, and how much is the payment? When will the checks go out?. Article continues below advertisement. Americans are struggling to afford food, gas, and other...
South Carolina Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster announces $25 million workforce investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce. The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.
The Post and Courier
SC boaters should be aware of updated law about keeping distance on the water
Boaters and personal watercraft users hitting the water this summer should be aware of changes to state law this year. The law, signed into effect in March by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, applies to boats, jet skis and other personal watercraft. According to the new law, no one shall operate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
400-Year-Old Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC is a Must-See
Have you heard of the Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC? The 400-year-old live oak on Johns Island is well worth the visit and should be on your list of things to do in the Charleston area. I had been to the Angel Oak Tree once before but I could...
The Post and Courier
Starbucks to shutter King Street location in Charleston
A longtime coffee emporium in downtown Charleston soon will serve its last lattes. Starbucks plans to close the coffee shop at 239 King St. on Aug. 14. The building sits across from the 434-room Charleston Place hotel. Employees were told the lease is expiring and the building will be renovated.
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
counton2.com
Garbage collection delayed on the peninsula due to staffing issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the peninsula may experience a delay with garbage collection this week due to staffing-related issues. Charleston city leaders said residents with Thursday garbage pickup “may experience a one-day delay” because of an illness impacting the staff. City leaders tell News 2...
Comments / 0