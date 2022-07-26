ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Editorial: Remembering McKinley Washington Jr.

By THE EDITORIAL STAFF
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
WCBD Count on 2

What’s causing South Carolina’s cancer death disparities?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While people in Union County are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, residents of Lee County are more likely to die from it, according to an analysis by News13. The 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals that people in rural counties were […]
CANCER
The Post and Courier

Editorial: South Carolinians need to get better at living with gators

The recent saga of Charleston neighbors questioning why city animal enforcement officers deposited a big gator in their community's pond made for some amusing fodder for metro columnist Brian Hicks, but the incident also points to a more serious lesson: We all need to do a better job of learning how to coexist with these wild animals.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Hollywood, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Rise of the 'Swamp Fox' of Berkeley County

“General Francis Marion was an ugly little man who walked with a limp . . . but he was the man most feared by the British during the American Revolution,” said Christine Swager, historian and author of many books about the Revolution. General Nathaniel Greene* sent a letter to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, July 28, 2022

BROWN, James Albert Jr., 80, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant. CARROLL, Carol, 77, of James Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. DOLESY, Virginia Louise, 72, of Mount Pleasant died July 20. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. ELSEY, Irvin Wilson,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Mckinley Washington Jr.
Person
Fritz Hollings
The Post and Courier

Commentary: How to solve the health inequity problem in Charleston, and beyond

Health inequity in Charleston is alarming. People living in Charleston County census tract 26.06, west of the Ashley, have an average life expectancy of 81.1 years. People living across the Ashley River in census tract 44 have a life expectancy of 66.6 years, a difference of 14.5 years. Surrounding census tracts on both sides of the river produce similar results.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian#African American
WIS-TV

Governor McMaster announces $25 million workforce investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce. The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

400-Year-Old Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC is a Must-See

Have you heard of the Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC? The 400-year-old live oak on Johns Island is well worth the visit and should be on your list of things to do in the Charleston area. I had been to the Angel Oak Tree once before but I could...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Starbucks to shutter King Street location in Charleston

A longtime coffee emporium in downtown Charleston soon will serve its last lattes. Starbucks plans to close the coffee shop at 239 King St. on Aug. 14. The building sits across from the 434-room Charleston Place hotel. Employees were told the lease is expiring and the building will be renovated.
CHARLESTON, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
TRAVEL
counton2.com

Garbage collection delayed on the peninsula due to staffing issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the peninsula may experience a delay with garbage collection this week due to staffing-related issues. Charleston city leaders said residents with Thursday garbage pickup “may experience a one-day delay” because of an illness impacting the staff. City leaders tell News 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy