SUNRISE - It was a trade that shook the hockey world. It was the type of true blockbuster deal that rarely happens. The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames swapped two of the best offensive players in the NHL, with Florida parting ways with its longest-tenured player. The Deal Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first round draft pick for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth round pick. What does Tkachuk bring? As great as Huberdeau was last season offensively, Tkachuk was right there with him. He had fewer points but scored more goals. But it's his all-around game that makes...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO