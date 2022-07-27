Democrats and Republicans agree: Pelosi should visit Taiwan despite Biden's warning

www.nbcnews.com
Kevin Bath
3d ago
I hope she's paying for it herself and not we the taxpayers. Hope she flys on an electric plane. Because she pushes the Green new Deal. And your absolutely correct Thomas Clapp.
Reply(23)
84
David Dunn
3d ago
Countries used to crawl to us on their knees just to get a bone with no meat on it now we go to their front door on our knees to sell out our country how times change.
Reply(11)
85
Common Sense
3d ago
Who actually thinks Pelosi should be representing our country internationally? She and her husband should be arrested for insider trading.
Reply(2)
52
Comments / 506