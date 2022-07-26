ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani reportedly 'unlikely' to re-sign with Angels after 2023, Mets have reached out

By John Healy
 4 days ago
Shohei Ohtani’s future with the Los Angeles Angels is uncertain as he has just one more year left on his contract before heading into free agency.

Former GM Jim Bowden wrote in The Athletic that “by all indications, Ohtani is unlikely” to re-sign with the Angels when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season and while the Angels do not intend to trade him before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, they have been listening to offers.

Among the teams that have reached out to the Angels about the two-way star are the New York Mets, per Bowden.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler was the Angels GM in 2017 and helped sign Ohtani as a free agent coming over from Japan.

The Mets have a deep farm system, including No. 2 prospect in baseball — catcher Francisco Alvarez — and also have the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen to make a long-term investment into Ohtani.

The reigning AL MVP entered Tuesday hitting .256/.346/.486 with 20 home runs, 57 RBI and an .831 OPS. As a pitcher, he is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 93.1 innings pitched.

